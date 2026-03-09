Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Verano Receipts Out Medical Pot Users, Suit Claims

By Mike Curley ( March 9, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois man is suing cannabis giant Verano Holdings LLC in state court, alleging that it is in violation of state and federal privacy laws because it includes the buyer's name and date of birth on receipts for purchases at its dispensaries....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies