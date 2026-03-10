Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Awards $175M In Real Estate Trade Secrets Retrial

By José Luis Martínez ( March 9, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A San Antonio jury awarded $175 million to real estate analytics firm HouseCanary Inc. in its claims accusing title company Amrock LLC of misappropriating proprietary appraisal technology and data, nearly eight years after the case culminated in a $706 million verdict that was later overturned....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms