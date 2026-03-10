Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google, Epic Games Settle Play Store Fortnite Removal Fight

By William Janes ( March 10, 2026, 2:56 PM GMT) -- Google has reached a settlement over claims that it engaged in anticompetitive conduct by dropping the popular Fortnite video game from its Play Store after the game's maker, Epic Games, launched its own app payment system....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies