CFTC Urged To Halt War Bets Over Insider Trading Fears

By Elaine Briseño ( March 10, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers from Colorado and Rhode Island have urged the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to "immediately halt" wagers on events tied to U.S. military operations, arguing those types of offerings on prediction markets threaten national security....

