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Expert Analysis

Decoding Arbitral Disputes: UK Top Court On State Immunity

By Josep Galvez ( March 13, 2026, 8:24 PM GMT) -- This article is part of a monthly column that delves into the most critical cross-border investment and commercial European disputes over arbitral award enforcement. In this installment, I discuss how the U.K. Supreme Court's latest joint ruling in Spain v. Infrastructure Services Luxembourg and Zimbabwe v. Border Timbers provides significant clarification of the relationship between sovereign immunity and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes system, and reinforces the finality and enforceability of ICSID awards....

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