Wash. Justices Seem Open To Palestinian's Racial Bias Claim

By Rachel Riley ( March 10, 2026, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Supreme Court appeared somewhat receptive on Tuesday to a Palestinian patient's argument that an unfavorable jury verdict in her medical malpractice trial was tainted by racism, with several justices concerned that the defense had described the accused doctor as "from this part of the world" during openings....

