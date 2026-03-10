Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

CenturyLink Ready To Retire Legacy Networks In 3 Areas

By Nadia Dreid ( March 10, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- CenturyLink is ready to drop legacy voice services entirely in two parts of Iowa and one section of Utah, it has told the Federal Communications Commission, saying that there are less than 100 people in those areas still using them....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies