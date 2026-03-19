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Expert Analysis

6 Noteworthy Changes From SEC Enforcement Manual Update

By Andrew Ceresney, Julie Riewe and Robert Kaplan ( March 19, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 24, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement released the first material updates to its enforcement manual since 2017.[1] Although the manual does not have the force of law, it provides insight into how the division is expected to conduct investigations, make charging decisions, and interact with parties under investigation and their counsel....

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