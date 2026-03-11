Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ariz. Tribes' Water Rights Act Faces Funding Hurdles, DOI Says

By Crystal Owens ( March 11, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of the Interior official told federal lawmakers Wednesday there is a significant funding shortfall for Native water rights agreements, including a $5 billion settlement that will make safe drinking water available to tens of thousands of tribal members in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies