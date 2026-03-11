Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Archer Aviation Seeks ITC Probe Of Rival Joby's Air Taxis

By Jack McLoone ( March 11, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Electric air taxi company Archer Aviation accused rival Joby Aviation of using imported materials that infringe Archer's patents, asking the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate these claims while the companies also do battle in California federal court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents