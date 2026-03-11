Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Verizon Told It Can't Reopen Pa. Utility Pole Dispute At FCC

By Nadia Dreid ( March 11, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Verizon will not be allowed to reopen an old beef with FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Co. over pole attachment rates at the Federal Communications Commission, which just denied the telecom behemoth's request to return to the matter....

