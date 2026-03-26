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Expert Analysis

NY Bill Elevates Criminal Risk For 'Shadow' Crypto Firms

By Carlton Greene, Anand Sithian and Allison Fleming ( March 26, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 14, New York state Sen. Zellnor Myrie proposed legislation in the New York State Senate that would amend New York law to make it a criminal offense to operate a virtual currency business in the state without the proper license.[1]...

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