Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Food Service Co. Sued Over Unpaid Travel Time At LAX

By Benjamin Morse ( March 12, 2026, 12:51 PM EDT) -- A food service company failed to pay employees for time spent shuttling to and from an American Airlines lounge at Los Angeles International Airport, resulting in unpaid minimum and overtime wages, according to a proposed class action filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies