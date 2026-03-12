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DreamWorks, NBCUniversal Hit With Bias Suit By Trans Editor

By Gina Kim ( March 12, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT) -- NBCUniversal and DreamWorks were hit with a civil suit in California state court by a queer trans man hired as a first assistant editor for the animated film "Bad Guys 2" who alleges they were subjected to transphobic behavior by a direct supervisor who forcibly outed, deadnamed and misgendered them....

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