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Expert Analysis

4 Ways To Help CBP Curb Shell Co. Import Schemes

By Carrie Owens and Matthew Martin ( March 17, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- As tariffs continue to occupy a central role in U.S. trade policy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection faces the persistent and growing problem of shell companies. Broadly speaking, shell companies are entities that exist only on paper, lacking actual business operations and assets. While not all shell companies engage in illicit trade, some perpetrate tariff evasion and other illicit trade on a massive scale....

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