Gibbons Bid To Trim Malpractice Suit 'Premature,' Court Told

By Rose Krebs ( March 12, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A group of former Gibbons PC clients have asked a New Jersey state court to deny a call to trim their malpractice suit alleging the firm mishandled an appeal of a $35 million judgment against them, saying the request is "premature" and was made before "any meaningful discovery."...

