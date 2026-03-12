Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GAO Says DOD Should Better Assess Contractors' Cyber Risk

By Ganesh Setty ( March 12, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Defense has not done enough to examine whether its hundreds of thousands of private contractors are properly following cybersecurity requirements....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies