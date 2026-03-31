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Navigating The Perks Of Qualified Opportunity Zones 2.0

By Coni Rathbone ( March 31, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Will new benefits applicable to rural projects make projects more financially feasible? The short answer to this question is no — not alone. New rural benefits, including via the qualified opportunity zone program, will be helpful but not determinative. Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, investors will receive additional incentives to develop in rural areas....

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