Wash. Justices OK Jury Instruction In TB Malpractice Case

By Rachel Riley ( March 12, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Supreme Court declined Thursday to flip a family's loss in a case blaming an Evergreen State doctor for failing to address signs of an intestinal tuberculosis infection that led to a patient's death, rejecting a challenge to a jury instruction on the physician's exercise of judgment....

