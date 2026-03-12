Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Top Texas Court Upholds Death Sentence For ICU Nurse

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 12, 2026, 10:57 PM EDT) -- The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday affirmed the death sentence of a former cardiovascular nurse convicted of intentionally murdering patients recovering from operations, finding that Texas prosecutors' accusation that defense counsel engaged in "misdirection and deception" was "mild."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections