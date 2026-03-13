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Texas Panel Probes Regulator's Power In Electric Rate Spat

By Spencer Brewer ( March 13, 2026, 12:13 AM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court seemed skeptical of a city utility's view that the state's utility commission cannot control how it spends money it collects from providing services, asking Thursday if the regulator could intervene if the municipality used the funds to, for example, give its mayor a Lamborghini. ...

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