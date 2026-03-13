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2nd Circ. Revives Sri Lankan's Asylum Bid Despite Terror Bar

By Ganesh Setty ( March 13, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals should've examined whether a Sri Lankan national was otherwise eligible to avoid removal after finding he'd materially supported a terrorist organization, the Second Circuit ruled, saying the BIA's approach "renders the statutory exemption process a mirage."...

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