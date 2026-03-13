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Iroquois Pipeline Expansion Fight Is Too Early, Judge Says

By Brian Steele ( March 13, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The town of Brookfield, Connecticut, and an environmental nonprofit cannot yet challenge the state agency process that preliminarily approved the expansion of an Iroquois natural gas compressor station even though it allegedly fails to meet pollution standards, a state court judge ruled in dismissing a midstream appeal....

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