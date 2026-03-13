Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mobile Co. To Pay $60K For Breaking FCC Int'l Carrier Rules

By Christopher Cole ( March 13, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A mobile provider will shell out $60,000 and set up a compliance plan after acknowledging it violated the Federal Communications Commission's international common carrier rules by not securing an FCC authorization before selling services....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies