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Texas Justices Clear Way For State's Trans Care Probe

By Mark Payne ( March 13, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- An LGBTQ+ advocacy organization must produce documents as part of an investigation from the Texas attorney general's office into transgender treatments for minors, the Texas Supreme Court ruled on Friday, saying that the state's ban on gender-affirming care for minors is the law and must be followed. ...

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