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Texas Justices Say Settlement Doesn't Block Indemnity

By Mike Curley ( March 16, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court will allow an engineering company to seek indemnity from one of its subcontractors for an injury suit settlement, saying nothing in the law blocks it from pursuing a comparative indemnity clause in the contract....

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