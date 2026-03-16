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Expert Analysis

What We Know About DOJ's New FCA Enforcement Priorities

By Anne Robinson, Danielle McCall and Morgan Maddoux ( March 16, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 19, Brenna Jenny, deputy assistant attorney general for the commercial litigation branch of the civil division of the U.S. Department of Justice, delivered the keynote address at the Federal Bar Association's Qui Tam Conference in Washington, D.C....

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