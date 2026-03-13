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CSX Can't Get Quick Appeal In Fired Worker's FMLA Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( March 13, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- CSX can't immediately ask the Eleventh Circuit to take up a former employee's lawsuit claiming he was unlawfully fired for taking medical leave, a Florida federal judge ruled, saying the district court's conclusion that the worker hadn't waited too long to file suit wasn't eligible for a mid-case appeal....

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