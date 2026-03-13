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IRS Seeks To Dismiss Meta's Claim On Interest, Penalty

By Molly Moses ( March 13, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The IRS did not erroneously assess interest and penalties against Meta Platforms during 2020, when the company said it was protected under a diaster-relief provision, the agency argued as it urged the U.S. Tax Court to throw out the social media giant's challenge such an assessment....

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