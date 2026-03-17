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SEIU Pension Fund Wins $842K Suit Against NJ Nursing Home

By Emily Brill ( March 17, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Service Employees International Union pension fund has won its lawsuit accusing a New Jersey nursing home of skipping out on nearly $350,000 in contributions over 13 years, with a D.C. federal judge awarding the fund the missed contributions plus damages after finding it accurately calculated the nursing home's debt....

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