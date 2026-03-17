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House Panel Advances Bill Aimed At Curbing ERISA Litigation

By Kellie Mejdrich ( March 17, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A GOP-led panel in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday advanced legislation that would raise the pleading standards for proposed class action federal benefits lawsuits and delay the start of discovery in those disputes, with Democrats on the committee voting to oppose the legislation. ...

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