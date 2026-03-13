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Trump Orders Seek To Spur Home Building, Mortgage Access

By Isaac Monterose ( March 13, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Friday that seek to get rid of certain regulations, with the goal of making it easier to build affordable housing and obtain mortgages....

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