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Expert Analysis

The Federal Circuit's Evolving View Of Trade Secrets

By Bryan Wilson, Mary Prendergast and Chiamaka Okoye ( April 10, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Trade secrets have historically been governed by common law and the Uniform Trade Secrets Act, as adopted by individual states. Since 2016, trade secret law has also included the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act, which is largely identical to the UTSA....

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