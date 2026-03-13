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Trump Orders Restart Of Calif. Coast Oil Operations

By Lauren Berg ( March 13, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday invoked the Cold War-era Defense Production Act directing Sable Offshore Corp. to restart a pipeline in Southern California that was shuttered in 2015 following a massive oil spill, drawing the ire of environmental groups that say the "defective" pipeline is too dangerous....

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