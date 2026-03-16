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Senior Housing REIT Janus Living Seeks $703M From IPO

By Nate Beck ( March 16, 2026, 11:50 AM EDT) -- Senior housing-focused real estate investment trust Janus Living said Monday that it is seeking about $700 million in an initial public offering later this week, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP and Sidley Austin LLP, that follows a carveout earlier this year....

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