Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Davis Wright Picks Up Former Acting US Attorney In Seattle

By Ben Adlin ( March 16, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A 23-year veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice who spent much of 2025 as acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP's Seattle office as a partner, the firm announced Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®