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Colo. Funeral Home Owner Gets 18 Years For Wire Fraud

By Zach Dupont ( March 16, 2026, 7:15 PM EDT) -- One of two owners of a Colorado Springs funeral home accused of storing nearly 200 decomposing bodies and committing more than $1 million worth of fraud was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to wire fraud....

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