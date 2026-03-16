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Bronx Project Facing Sale Hits Ch. 11 To Probe 'Treachery'

By Nate Beck ( March 16, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The developer of a 900-unit housing project in the Bronx that was awarded a $55 million state grant in October has filed for bankruptcy to stop a foreclosure sale, blaming what it called "treachery" in the transfer of a senior mortgage, in the second such filing the company brought in recent months....

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