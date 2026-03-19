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FERC Chair Aims To Ease Energy Squeeze From War On Iran

By Keith Goldberg ( March 19, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S.-Israel war on Iran that is roiling global energy markets underscores the need for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve gas infrastructure projects more quickly so that energy prices can be kept in check, FERC Chair Laura Swett said Thursday....

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