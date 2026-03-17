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Expert Analysis

Time Limit Case Highlights How Justices Apply Federal Rules

By David Momborquette and Alexandra Nasar ( March 17, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 20, in Coney Island Auto Parts Unlimited Inc. v. Burton, Chapter 7 Trustee for Vista-Pro Automotive LLC, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously resolved the question of whether a litigant can seek relief from an allegedly void judgment under Rule 60(b)(4) of the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure at any time, or whether any such motion is subject to Rule 60(c)(1)'s requirement that Rule 60(b) motions be filed "within a reasonable time."[1]...

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