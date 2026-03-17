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Ga. Atty Disbarred For Cutting Client Contact, Keeping Funds

By Emily Sawicki ( March 17, 2026, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday disbarred an attorney found to have violated the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct in three client matters, allegedly cutting off communication with clients without terminating representation and failing to release settlement funds in his possession despite multiple court orders....

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