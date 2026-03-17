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Medical Goods Co. Can't Appeal Insurance Reimbursement

By Hope Patti ( March 17, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A medical equipment supplier is not a "health care provider" under the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act and thus cannot challenge an insurer's payment for an injured worker's medical supplies, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled....

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