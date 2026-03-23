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Expert Analysis

Moderna Case Highlights Overlooked Hurdle In Biopharma IP

By Olga Berson ( March 23, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The recent settlement of Arbutus Biopharma Corp. v. Moderna Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware — patent litigation involving Moderna's widely used COVID-19 vaccine and patents owned by Arbutus and Genevant Sciences GmbH — highlights a recurring but often overlooked source of freedom-to-operate risk in biopharmaceutical innovation: patent portfolios held by companies that do not develop the therapeutic product itself....

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