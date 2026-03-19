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Ill. Justices Say Wage Law Doesn't Bar COVID Screening Pay

By Celeste Bott ( March 19, 2026, 2:42 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's minimum wage law doesn't incorporate the limitations on compensable preshift activities found in federal law, answering the Seventh Circuit's call for help determining whether Amazon must pay workers for time they spent undergoing preliminary COVID-19 screenings....

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