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NY Ch. 11 Case Reopened Over Missing $344K Disbursement

By Emily Sawicki ( March 17, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee had its request granted in New York Bankruptcy Court to reopen a small Chapter 11 case amid an attorney ethics probe, as it searches for about $344,000 that was reportedly deposited into the trust account of a lawyer overseeing the disbursement of estate funds that were allegedly never distributed....

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