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Goodwin Launches OC Office With 3 Ex-Jones Day Partners

By Gina Kim ( March 17, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has launched its first Orange County office with a trio of powerhouse cybersecurity and privacy attorneys from Jones Day, marking yet another expansion of its West Coast footprint, with existing offices in Los Angeles, Santa Monica and the Bay Area, the firm announced Tuesday....

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