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Rand Paul Goes After DHS Secretary Nom Mullin In Hearing

By Courtney Bublé ( March 18, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., the nominee to replace Kristi Noem as secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, faced a scathing rebuke on Wednesday from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was chairing the confirmation hearing....

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