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Private School Founder Forged Letter Of Credit, Suit Says

By Julie Manganis ( March 17, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The now-suspended founder and director of a group of private primary schools in Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, used a bogus letter of credit to execute a $12.5 million lease, which the landlord discovered after the school abandoned its expansion plan amid public opposition, a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts state court alleges....

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