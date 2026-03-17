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FPI, Apartment Owners Reach $7M Deal In Wash. AG's Tenant Suit

By Rachel Riley ( March 17, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- California-based property manager FPI and owners of five low-income apartment complexes have agreed to pay $7 million to end the Washington attorney general's lawsuit accusing them of exploiting senior tenants by overstating property qualities and withholding information about future rent rises, according to an agreed order finalized Monday....

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