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Fla. Lawmakers Expanded Housing Efforts In Slow Session

By Nathan Hale ( March 18, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- At a time when housing affordability is a major concern among constituents, Florida state lawmakers produced mixed results in the realm of real estate during their 2026 session, taking some significant actions but also not reaching consensus on numerous proposals, including the most prominent — property tax reform....

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